4 Ways to Regain WWE Fans' Attention Amid Ratings Slump

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

It's no secret WWE has a ratings problem.

The issue has bogged down WWE for years. While the company has done some brilliant adapting with its back against the wall during the coronavirus pandemic via taped matches lacking live audiences, ratings continue to be an issue.

So much so, CEO Vince McMahon has had to talk about the issue. However, WWE has a habit of putting out some of its best work in response to competition or a crisis. And it's longstanding issues rather than the circumstances that continue to be the catalyst for these ratings mishaps.

Luckily for WWE, there's always a way to rebound and regain fan attention. The nature of the business permits it. Here's a blueprint to get fans back and invested.