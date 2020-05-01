Chiefs Rumors: Ex-Cowboys, Dolphins DE Taco Charlton Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

One day after the Miami Dolphins waived him, Taco Charlton landed a job with the defending Super Bowl champions.

The defensive end reached an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor:

The 2017 first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys is still looking to find his footing in the NFL. In 2019, he appeared in 10 games, including five starts, making 21 tackles and five sacks and forcing two fumbles.

Now he'll get a chance to play for a championship contender without the pressure that comes with being a frontline starter. The Chiefs are returning nearly all their starters from last year, though they have a need for depth at left defensive end. That's likely where Charlton comes in.

While he hasn't reached his potential, Charlton is just 25 years old and has plenty to offer an already stable defensive unit.

For Kansas City, it's a low-risk, high-reward move.

Charlton was waived by the Cowboys after just two seasons and 27 games. The Michigan product was released in September 2019 and picked up by the Dolphins a day later.

While there's always a need for a 6'6", 270-pound pass-rusher, Charlton may be running out of chances to carve out a career.

Not many players stick around after being cut three times in as many seasons. Charlton can stop that from happening this year as a role player on a team that already has its leaders in place.