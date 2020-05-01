Report: NBA Players 'Secretly' Practicing at Closed Gyms amid COVID-19

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Some NBA stars may be skirting league rules and local government orders in order to get some shots up.

With players unable to workout at team facilities, a number on unnamed pros have found ways into private gyms to stay in shape, per Sam Amick and Joe Vardon at The Athletic:

"As of now, no player is allowed into his team's facility or some other gym to work out. Development staffers are not supposed to be working with the players. If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed."

The NBA is set to allow small groups of personnel to return for team activities around May 8.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

