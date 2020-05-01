Report: NBA Players 'Secretly' Practicing at Closed Gyms amid COVID-19

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 1, 2020

In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, photo, a person walks through an empty basketball court at Life Time Athletic gym in Boca Raton, Fla.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stated that all gyms would be closed amid the COVID-19 virus. Gyms are being closed around the nation amid the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Some NBA stars may be skirting league rules and local government orders in order to get some shots up. 

With players unable to workout at team facilities, a number on unnamed pros have found ways into private gyms to stay in shape, per Sam Amick and Joe Vardon at The Athletic:

"As of now, no player is allowed into his team's facility or some other gym to work out. Development staffers are not supposed to be working with the players. If a player has a private gym at home, great. Many have said they do not. Others, according to multiple sources, are practicing secretly on their own at gyms that are supposed to be closed."

The NBA is set to allow small groups of personnel to return for team activities around May 8.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Draft Lottery Postponed

    League has indefinitely postponed the draft lottery and combine due to the COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Draft Lottery Postponed

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting 2012 NBA Class 📝

    Draymond went 35th overall in 2012, but not in our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2012 NBA Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Woj: Disney World Gained Momentum as Site to Finish Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Woj: Disney World Gained Momentum as Site to Finish Season

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    New 'NBA Jam' Merch 🔥

    Tap to buy this long sleeve T-shirt 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New 'NBA Jam' Merch 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP