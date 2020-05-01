Report: NBA G League Teams Told to Improve Conditions, Per Diem for Players

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The NBA G League has reportedly informed teams it must book separate hotel rooms for each player and increase per diem payments by $15 for the 2020-21 season.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Friday.

