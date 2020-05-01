Report: NBA G League Teams Told to Improve Conditions, Per Diem for Players

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

EL SEGUNDO, CA - MARCH 11: Angel Rodriguez #13 of the Austin Spurs handles the ball against Devontae Cacok #12 of the South Bay Lakers on March 11, 2020 at UCLA Heath Training Center in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The NBA G League has reportedly informed teams it must book separate hotel rooms for each player and increase per diem payments by $15 for the 2020-21 season.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Friday.

                 

