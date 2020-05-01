Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants Contract to Keep Him with Chiefs for 'A Long Time'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Friday he wants to remain with the team for a "long time" and hopes to receive a contract extension showcasing a similar commitment from the organization.

"I want to be a Chief for a long time and have a contract that says that," Mahomes told reporters, adding he "trusts" the front office and his representatives to work out a new deal.

