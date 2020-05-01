Patrick Mahomes Says He Wants Contract to Keep Him with Chiefs for 'A Long Time'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Friday he wants to remain with the team for a "long time" and hopes to receive a contract extension showcasing a similar commitment from the organization.

"I want to be a Chief for a long time and have a contract that says that," Mahomes told reporters, adding he "trusts" the front office and his representatives to work out a new deal.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Reid Has Spoken to Bashaud Breeland, Will Let Case Play Out

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Reid Has Spoken to Bashaud Breeland, Will Let Case Play Out

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Mahomes Says He Wants Contract to Keep Him with Chiefs for 'A Long Time'

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mahomes Says He Wants Contract to Keep Him with Chiefs for 'A Long Time'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for Andy Dalton📍

    Which teams make the most sense for the newly available QB?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Landing Spots for Andy Dalton📍

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Awards 🏆

    ▪️Will Burrow be the king of rookie QBs? ▪️Who rises to the top of a stacked WR class?

    The @BR_Gridiron staff reveals their picks for top rookie honors this year

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Awards 🏆

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report