Ex-Bengal Andy Dalton, Wife Jordan Donate $150k in Supplies to Cincy Hospitals

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and his wife Jordan have donated money to the city to aid in relief efforts for the coronavirus pandemic.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Daltons donated $150,000 to help meet medical needs in the city.

Dalton was released by the Bengals on Thursday after spending nine seasons with the organization. He has been the team's starting quarterback since being selected No. 35 overall in the 2011 NFL draft.

Cincinnati made the postseason in each of Dalton's first five seasons, earning AFC North titles in 2013 and 2015. The 32-year-old ranks first in franchise history with 204 touchdown passes and second in passing yards (31,594) and career wins (70).