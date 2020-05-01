Bashaud Breeland Arrest Video Shows Police Point Gun at Chiefs CB

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Video footage of Bashaud Breeland's arrest shows the Kansas City Chiefs cornerback had a gun pointed within inches of his face.

Per TMZ Sports, Breeland was resisting arrest while attempting to get into his vehicle when a police officer drew his weapon.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, a sheriff's officer confirmed that Breeland was arrested and jailed Tuesday in York County, South Carolina:

"According to the arrest report, a sheriff's officer witnessed three people smoking marijuana in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As the officer approached, all three attempted to leave the scene, the report said. The officer said he witnessed one of the suspects throw a blunt into Breeland's car. Breeland attempted to flee after being told by the officer he was being detained, the report said. The officer attempted to place handcuffs on Breeland, who then pulled away, the report said."

Per the report, "Breeland, 28, faces charges of resisting arrest, having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken, having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license."

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Breeland was facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy prior to his arrest. He previously served a one-game suspension while playing for the Washington Redskins during the 2014 season after being cited for marijuana possession. The suspension took effect for the first game of the 2015 season.

Breeland's lawyers, J. Preston Strom Jr. and Bakari Sellers, said in a statement they "look forward to investigating why this level of force was necessary" in reference to the Tuesday arrest.



Teicher noted the Chiefs were aware of the situation but had no comment at this time.

Kansas City re-signed Breeland to a one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million in April.