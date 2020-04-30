Megan Rapinoe Offers to Be Joe Biden's Vice President for 2020 Campaign

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said during a March 15 Democratic debate that he would appoint a woman as his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

No one has been chosen at this time, but in an Instagram Live video with Dr. Jill Biden and her husband, United States women's soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe threw her hat into the ring.

Nancy Armour of USA Today provided the quotes: “I don’t want to put you on the spot -- I think I could still play soccer and do this. But if you need a vice president, I’m just saying I’m available for an interview. We can talk logistics and the details. Put it on your list."

She also told Biden "no pressure."

Armour captured the Bidens' response: "Jill Biden, who had dyed part of her hair purple in honor of Rapinoe's signature look at the World Cup, said she would 'love' that. Biden laughed and said his granddaughter Maisy, who played soccer in high school and accompanied the then-vice president to the 2015 World Cup final, would, too."

Although Rapinoe's offer appeared in jest, Biden would have one of the most popular American athletes on his side.

The Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner led the United States to the 2019 Women's World Cup title following a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final. She was also Sports Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year.

Per Armour, Rapinoe endorsed Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren before she suspended her campaign. She has since endorsed Biden, who served as the vice president under President Barack Obama from January 2009 through January 2017.