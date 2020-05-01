Are WWE Fans Better off Today Than During the Attitude Era?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For many fans, the Attitude Era is widely considered to be the best era in WWE history. It was a wild time filled with memorable moments and even more memorable Superstars.

WWE had to make a drastic change when WCW began winning the Monday Night War, so Vince McMahon took his company and completely revamped it.

Superstars like The Rock, Steve Austin, Mick Foley and The Hardy Boyz became huge stars at the time because they were given the freedom to do almost anything they wanted.

But were fans better off then than they are now? Comparing today's WWE to the one we had during the Attitude Era is almost like comparing two totally different promotions. We went from Stone Cold drinking beer and flipping the bird to The New Day dancing with kids and throwing out pancakes.

Whether one is better than the other is a matter of opinion, but we can look at a few key factors in determining which era's fans had it the best.