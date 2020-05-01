LSU Football Recruiting: Latest Buzz on Korey Foreman, Top Targeted Prospects

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers are back in the mix for the No. 1 college football recruit in the class of 2021.

Defensive end Korey Foreman, who recently decommitted from Clemson, has LSU among his suitors. Ed Orgeron and his staff still face a battle to land Foreman, but the same could be said about a few other top-10 prospects.

The national champion currently ranks 18th with six commitments for the 2021 recruiting cycle, but that ranking could change with the addition of more top-notch talent.

Latest LSU Recruiting Buzz

Korey Foreman, DE, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

LSU is listed as a team interested in Foreman, but it might not be the favorite.

Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and USC are also involved in the recruiting process, and Foreman revealed that he is waiting to hear from Clemson before listing an official top five, per 247Sports' Rusty Mansell:

"Some of those (schools) are in my top five, but I did not put out a top five yet. Because of course I want Clemson to be in there as well. Because I still believe I could still sign with Clemson as much as anyone else. But Clemson did offer more defensive ends since I decommitted. So if one of those defensive ends commits before I put out my top five, then Clemson won't be able to be in my top five."

LSU has already made one big splash in California by earning the commitment of linebacker Raesjon Davis, who is the program's top-rated recruit in the class of 2021.

The Tigers could use the West Coast connection between the two defensive players to their advantage to lure him away from SEC rivals and the Pac-12 teams closer to home.

The team's success last season allowed Orgeron to cast a wider net in recruiting, and by doing so, he landed players from 11 states in the class of 2020. Signing the top overall recruit, who is also the best player on the West Coast, would be a major coup for the Tigers.

USC has already made a strong impression by earning eight commitments from California-based players to take back some control from Oregon. The Ducks landed seven recruits from California in the class of 2020 and 11 in the class of 2019, including defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

If Oregon and USC benefit from being closer to Foreman's home, LSU and other SEC suitors could be on the outside looking in.

Tommy Brockermeyer, OT, All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, TX)

LSU has to fight off another home-state challenger if it wants to bring in offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer.

Texas is putting on a full-court press to sign the top-ranked Texan, and he recently shared a video conference with Longhorns minister of culture Matthew McConaughey.

Brockermeyer, who is one of seven offensive tackles listed as a top-50 prospect, is considering Texas, Alabama and Clemson, among others, with LSU.

247Sports' Charles Power broke down what Brockermeyer brings to the gridiron:

"Does not face strong competition in Texas' private school league. Projects as one of the better offensive tackles in a strong group nationally for the 2021 cycle, but has a higher level of unknown due to the missed junior season. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside to develop into a first round pick."

If Brockermeyer decides to remain in Texas or head to another premier program, LSU can shift its focus to another one of the top offensive linemen. And if they miss out on one of the top linemen, it should not be a huge concern since the Tigers inked three interior players in their last recruiting cycle.

Caleb Williams, QB, Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.)

LSU's recent success with Joe Burrow could help draw top quarterback prospects to Baton Rouge.

Caleb Williams, who is the top quarterback and No. 5 overall player, has LSU on his list of suitors.

However, the major downfall of using Burrow's success as a recruiting tool is the departure of passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who was viewed as the mastermind behind the system. Brady took the offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers, which means LSU's offense has to reinvent itself again with new personnel.

But there could be an opening for Williams, or other class of 2021 prospects, to take advantage of if they sign at LSU.

Junior Myles Brennan is expected to land the starting job to start the 2020 season, but if he struggles, one of the incoming freshmen could make a run at the position. Even if Brennan turns in a remarkable season, he would only have a year of eligibility left when Williams would enter the program.

Landing Williams will not be an easy task with Oklahoma and Clemson among the other schools in the mix, but those programs already have premier underclassmen on their respective rosters, while LSU only landed the No. 10 and No. 19 signal-callers in the class of 2020.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.