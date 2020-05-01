CJ McCollum's 3 Vacation Trips Sell for $37K at All-In Challenge Auction

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum gave away three different experiences of a lifetime to one lucky bidder for the All-In Challenge Friday night.

McCollum's "Blazers, Browns & Winery Tour" package sold for $37,000 during the auction after opening at $2,500. The winner will be accompanied by the guard on three trips around the United States with multiple perks awaiting in each destination.

Here's how it all breaks down, via Fanatics:

"For the first trip, CJ will fly you and a guest to Portland for courtside tickets to a Blazers game, plus a signed jersey, signed pair of shoes and other hand-picked memorabilia. The second trip will be to a Cleveland Browns game, where you and a guest will join CJ with on-field access and great tickets to the game. The third trip will have you and a guest joining CJ at his favorite winery, taking a tour and tasting and leaving with a complementary bottle of wine. Not to mention, the winner will get to be a guest on CJ's 'Pull Up' podcast."

All proceeds from the auction benefit Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

"I'm really looking forward to figuring out ways to continue to help combat this fight against hunger," McCollum said. "A lot of families and people are out there struggling trying to figure out where their next meal is going to come from. Hopefully we can continue to raise as much money as possible."

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin launched the All-In Challenge on April 14, and McCollum gladly accepted, nominating teammate Damian Lillard in the process.

The Ohio native has become a mainstay in the Blazers backcourt. Before the league went on hiatus March 11, McCollum was averaging 22.5 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game as Portland continued to make a strong push for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference.

Friday's auction winner could now get to see that push up close and get to know what the guard is like off the court.