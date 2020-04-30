Yankees, Mets Offering Refunds for April and May Games Due to Coronavirus

BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are offering credits or refunds to fans who purchased tickets for home games in April or May, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The Yanks and Mets join other MLB teams who have offered similar options to their fans in light of the 2020 regular season being delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Of note, the Cincinnati Reds, per WLWT NBC 5, and the St. Louis Cardinals, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, are providing the same credit-or-refund offer to their fans.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the Detroit Tigers are giving a 30 percent bonus to fans who choose a credit. The Los Angeles Dodgers will tack on a 10 percent bonus for their credits, per Rovell.

As for when MLB may return, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the most realistic range for Opening Day is between mid-June and July 4. Heyman reported Thursday that early July is MLB's target time for a debut.

