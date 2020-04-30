Report: NBA Expected to Move 2020 Draft to August or September Due to COVID-19

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

With the 2019-20 NBA season suspended because of the coronavirus, the league is expected to delay the 2020 draft.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "league sources expect the NBA to push the draft from June 25 to August or September."

The draft order is based on the final standings, which won't be clear until the season officially ends. As O'Connor noted, the NBA will "hold off as long as possible" before canceling the rest of the regular season.

