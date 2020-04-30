Ex-Cowboys 1st-Round Pick Taco Charlton Released by Dolphins

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 30, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Taco Charlton #96 of the Miami Dolphins is seen after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced the release of defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was released by the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him 28th overall in 2017, on Sept. 18, 2019. The Dolphins claimed him on Sept. 19:

Charlton recorded two forced fumbles, five sacks and 21 tackles across 10 games (five starts) for the 5-11 Fins last season. There was reportedly writing on the wall that his time in Miami was coming to an end:

Charlton's two-year tenure in Dallas was bumpy.

The Michigan product appeared to request a trade before being waived last September:

He was inactive for the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign, and Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones explained why on 105.3 FM The Fan (h/t David Helman of the Cowboys' official website):

"Some of it is just flexibility, position flex when you're talking about the backup role," Jones told the radio station. "Certainly that's where Taco is, and I think our feeling has been that Joe Jackson can play both sides. We've been having Taco more one-sided. And, so, it's just a matter of finding the right time and place to get that going again."

Charlton tallied four sacks and 46 tackles in 27 appearances (seven starts) for the Cowboys in 2017 and '18.

Related

    Ex-Cowboys 1st-Round Pick Taco Charlton Released by Dolphins

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Ex-Cowboys 1st-Round Pick Taco Charlton Released by Dolphins

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Shanahan: Super Bowl Loss to Chiefs 'Different' Than Falcons' Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Shanahan: Super Bowl Loss to Chiefs 'Different' Than Falcons' Loss

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Projecting Tua Tagovailoa's Year 1 Impact

    B/R looks at how productive each team's first-round pick will be ➡️

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Projecting Tua Tagovailoa's Year 1 Impact

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    Cooks: Being Traded 3 Times Not a 'Negative', Means 'I'm Wanted'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cooks: Being Traded 3 Times Not a 'Negative', Means 'I'm Wanted'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report