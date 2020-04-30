Ex-Cowboys 1st-Round Pick Taco Charlton Released by Dolphins

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced the release of defensive end Taco Charlton on Thursday afternoon.

The 25-year-old was released by the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted him 28th overall in 2017, on Sept. 18, 2019. The Dolphins claimed him on Sept. 19:

Charlton recorded two forced fumbles, five sacks and 21 tackles across 10 games (five starts) for the 5-11 Fins last season. There was reportedly writing on the wall that his time in Miami was coming to an end:

Charlton's two-year tenure in Dallas was bumpy.

The Michigan product appeared to request a trade before being waived last September:

He was inactive for the first two weeks of the 2019 campaign, and Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones explained why on 105.3 FM The Fan (h/t David Helman of the Cowboys' official website):