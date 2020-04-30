Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Every Team That Took WR Before Me in Draft Will Pay

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings used their 22nd overall pick to take Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft.

The former LSU wide receiver won't soon forget that he was the fifth receiver to go off the board.

"Every single person that picked a receiver instead of me are going to pay," Jefferson told Sports Radio 610's The Zach Gelb Show. "I'm going to show them that I am the better receiver than the pick that they had. ... I'm definitely excited to go into Minnesota and [compete] for [a] Super Bowl."

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs, the team's leading receiver in 2019, to the Buffalo Bills in March and received four picks, including the No. 22 pick in the 2020 draft that netted Minnesota Diggs' presumptive replacement in Jefferson.

Jefferson added: "I felt like I was the best receiver in this draft class, and being the fifth receiver off the board, it kind of was a shocker. But also having that on my shoulder going into this next season with Minnesota, I'm definitely excited to show the world what I have."

Jefferson excelled with 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns on 111 catches for undefeated national champion LSU last season, including breakout performances in the Tigers' College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Oklahoma and national title victory over Clemson:

Henry Ruggs III (No. 12 to Las Vegas), Jerry Jeudy (No. 15 to Denver), CeeDee Lamb (No. 17 to Dallas) and Jalen Reagor (No. 21 to Philadelphia) were the wide receivers selected before Jefferson.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Jefferson as this class' fourth-best receiver behind Jeudy, Ruggs and Lamb.

The 21-year-old will join running back Dalvin Cook, veteran receiver Adam Thielen and veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph as weapons for quarterback Kirk Cousins.