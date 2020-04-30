Astros' Justin Verlander Doing 'Very Well' After Surgery on Groin Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is making progress in his recovery from March groin surgery.

Per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart, Verlander said Thursday he is doing "very well" since the procedure and is nearly recovered from a lat injury.

Verlander added he's "made a big stride forward" this week.

The Astros announced Verlander had surgery on his right groin March 17 after he experienced discomfort during a bullpen session.

Manager Dusty Baker initially told reporters the decision to scratch Verlander from a scheduled start and have him throw a simulated game was precautionary.

"You can be concerned and it doesn't do any good. We'll just have to see how he is," Baker said. "But he threw [Tuesday] and he felt pretty good. He felt real good. You just don't want the adrenaline going with the first game and stuff like that."

Verlander's estimated recovery timetable after surgery was six weeks.

Injuries were a problem for the 37-year-old throughout the spring. In addition to his lat injury and groin surgery, the right-hander also dealt with triceps soreness during a March 7 start against the New York Mets.

The 2019 season was arguably the best of Verlander's career. He posted a 2.58 ERA with 300 strikeouts in 223 innings to win the American League Cy Young Award.