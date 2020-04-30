Heat's Udonis Haslem Gives Food to Miami Hospitals, Fire Station Amid COVID-19

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Udonis Haslem is doing his part to assist COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Miami Heat veteran treated the staff at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, Florida, to meals from 800 Degrees, the restaurant he co-owns with retired Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

The three-time NBA champion told Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel what prompted him to take action:



"I'm sitting at home. I'm keeping up with the current events. I'm watching the news. I just have to give credit to the medical staff and the people that's just doing so much work behind the scenes, tirelessly. And they're making it look easy. They're the true heroes. We're just basketball players.

"Not only the food was made with love, but the way we feel about these people, we appreciate them."

Haslem told Winderman he chose Memorial Hospital West because he received treatment for blood clots at the hospital in 2010.

"Blood clot was on the way to my heart, and once it gets to your heart, if anybody knows about the medical side of things, that's it," he added. "So I was close to losing my life, came here, they got me back. And they pretty much saved my life."

Haslem also supported the North Shore Medical Center, the hospital in which he was born, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The 39-year-old has played his entire career for the Heat. He went undrafted out of the University of Florida in 2002, and Miami signed him the following season.