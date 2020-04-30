Laiah Zuniga Suing MLB, Cubs After Being Hit by Wrigley Field Foul Ball in 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 25: A general view of the bleacher entrance to Wrigley Field where the Chicago Cubs were scheduled to open the season Monday March 30 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 25, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Major League baseball season has been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A fan who was struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field has filed a lawsuit against MLB and the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.  

Laiah Zuniga attended the Cubs' 2-1 11-inning win over the New York Mets on Aug. 28, 2018, and was hit in the fifth inning. In the lawsuit, she said she suffered permanent damage to her "eyesight, smell, taste and teeth."

MLB announced in February 2018 that all 30 stadiums would have netting that reached the far end of each dugout.

Many called upon the league to go even further after a two-year-old girl was struck by a foul ball during a game between the Cubs and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park last May. A lawyer representing the girl's family told the Houston Chronicle's David Barren in January she suffered permanent brain damage.

Commissioner Rob Manfred indicated in December that MLB would address the netting standards ahead of the 2020 season to expand the minimum length required at stadiums.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney confirmed in January the netting at Wrigley Field would be extended to the point at which the seating meets the foul line in left and right field.

Video Play Button

Related

    Switch to Fish Going Swimmingly for Ian Happ

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Switch to Fish Going Swimmingly for Ian Happ

    670 The Score
    via 670 The Score

    Dave Roberts: 'There Will Be No Asterisk' on 2020 World Series

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dave Roberts: 'There Will Be No Asterisk' on 2020 World Series

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Baseball in Hawaii? It Was as Cool as It Sounds 🌴

    A brief, colorful history of the Hawaii Winter League

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Baseball in Hawaii? It Was as Cool as It Sounds 🌴

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    OTD: Lou Gehrig Plays His Final Game

    Gehrig played his 2,130th straight game on April 30, 1939, a record that held for 56 years

    MLB logo
    MLB

    OTD: Lou Gehrig Plays His Final Game

    Jenna West
    via Sports Illustrated