Laiah Zuniga Suing MLB, Cubs After Being Hit by Wrigley Field Foul Ball in 2018

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A fan who was struck by a foul ball at Wrigley Field has filed a lawsuit against MLB and the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Laiah Zuniga attended the Cubs' 2-1 11-inning win over the New York Mets on Aug. 28, 2018, and was hit in the fifth inning. In the lawsuit, she said she suffered permanent damage to her "eyesight, smell, taste and teeth."

MLB announced in February 2018 that all 30 stadiums would have netting that reached the far end of each dugout.

Many called upon the league to go even further after a two-year-old girl was struck by a foul ball during a game between the Cubs and Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park last May. A lawyer representing the girl's family told the Houston Chronicle's David Barren in January she suffered permanent brain damage.

Commissioner Rob Manfred indicated in December that MLB would address the netting standards ahead of the 2020 season to expand the minimum length required at stadiums.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney confirmed in January the netting at Wrigley Field would be extended to the point at which the seating meets the foul line in left and right field.