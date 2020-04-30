Jeff Hardy Says He Asked WWE for Help, Alcohol Treatment Before DWI Arrest

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy said this week that he asked WWE to help him get treatment just one day before his DWI arrest in October.

Appearing on After The Bell with Corey Graves (h/t TMZ Sports), Hardy recalled the conversation he had prior to his arrest: "I called WWE and said, 'I need help. I need treatment. There's something wrong with me, with this alcohol thing.'"

After getting arrested, Hardy went to inpatient rehab for the first time, and he divulged what that experience has taught him: "I've learned so much in recovery ... just little things like one day at a time, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and just calling my sponsor every day and talking to another alcoholic man."

The 42-year-old Hardy missed nearly a year with a leg injury suffered in April 2019, but he returned to action on the March 13 episode of SmackDown, and WWE has been airing in-depth video packages focused on his life and career in recent weeks leading up to what figures to be a big push on the blue brand.

Hardy's issues with drugs and alcohol have been well documented, but he seems intent on making a change in his life: "There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like, own that ... and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again, I'm never going to get into any other trouble."

Jeff left WWE in 2009 and went on to spend seven years in Impact Wrestling from 2010 to '17 before returning to WWE alongside his brother, Matt Hardy, at WrestleMania 33.

With Matt getting released and joining AEW, Jeff is back on his own in WWE and has a chance to make a significant splash as a singles star.

In addition to being a nine-time tag team champion in WWE, Hardy has held most of the company's singles titles as well, including the WWE, World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, United States, European, Hardcore and Light Heavyweight Championships.

All signs point toward Hardy soon entering into a feud with Sheamus, but the sky is the limit for him once that rivalry is over.

One of the few titles Hardy hasn't gotten the chance to win is the Universal Championship, but if he catches on again as a top babyface and continues to stay out of trouble, perhaps Hardy's redemption story could lead to him winning that belt in the near future.