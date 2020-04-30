Report: NBA Team Execs, Agents Pressuring League to Cancel Season Amid COVID-19

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

As the NBA continues to explore ways to possibly resume games amid the coronavirus pandemic, team executives and agents reportedly want the league to cancel the 2019-20 season.

Per CNBC's Jabari Young, multiple team executives have grown "frustrated with the lack of information" from the NBA and are pressuring the league to cancel what's left of this season. 

Young noted that team executives and player agents expressed concern about the challenges that would go into resuming this season. 

                     

