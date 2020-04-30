Report: NBA Team Execs, Agents Pressuring League to Cancel Season Amid COVID-19

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

As the NBA continues to explore ways to possibly resume games amid the coronavirus pandemic, team executives and agents reportedly want the league to cancel the 2019-20 season.

Per CNBC's Jabari Young, multiple team executives have grown "frustrated with the lack of information" from the NBA and are pressuring the league to cancel what's left of this season.

Young noted that team executives and player agents expressed concern about the challenges that would go into resuming this season.

