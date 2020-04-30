PSG Named Ligue 1 Champions After Season Called off Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

Paris-Saint-Germain players celebrate at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Dijon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Michel Euler/Associated Press

France's Ligue de Football Professionnel announced Paris Saint-Germain as the 2019-20 Ligue 1 champions Thursday after the remainder of the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Big sporting events will not be able to take place before September. The 2019-20 season, notably for football, will not be able to resume," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.

PSG held a 12-point advantage over second-placed Marseille in the Ligue 1 table when play was halted on March 13.

                 

