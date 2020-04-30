PSG Named Ligue 1 Champions After Season Called off Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Michel Euler/Associated Press

France's Ligue de Football Professionnel announced Paris Saint-Germain as the 2019-20 Ligue 1 champions Thursday after the remainder of the season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Big sporting events will not be able to take place before September. The 2019-20 season, notably for football, will not be able to resume," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.

PSG held a 12-point advantage over second-placed Marseille in the Ligue 1 table when play was halted on March 13.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.