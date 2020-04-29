Jeremy Lin Calls Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook His Toughest NBA Matchups

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 29, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 3: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball during the game against Jeremy Lin #7 of the Atlanta Hawks on December 3, 2018 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin had an opportunity to virtually connect with New York Knicks fans via the team's official Twitter account and gave a fascinating answer about his toughest matchups in the NBA. 

The point guard named both Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook with one major caveat: Curry was tougher to face before the arrival of Kevin Durant in Golden State, and Westbrook was more challenging after Durant left Oklahoma City. 

   

