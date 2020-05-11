Re-Drafting the 2016 NBA Draft Class

13 of 13

21. Atlanta Hawks: Yogi Ferrell

Ferrell tied an NBA rookie record by hitting nine threes on Feb. 3, 2017, and the 32 points he scored in that game remain a career high. Though he hasn't lived up to the expectations set during an out-of-nowhere first-year performance, Ferrell is a steady, score-first backup guard who takes care of the ball and can wear out second-unit defenses when he catches a hot streak.

He's the fifth undrafted player to crack the first round of our re-draft, and he won't be the last.

22. Charlotte Hornets: Danuel House Jr.

Undrafted out of Texas A&M, the 6'6" House played exactly one minute with the Washington Wizards in 2016-17. Size that allowed for defensive versatility and a workable three-point shot earned him 23 games with the Suns the following year, but then House truly found a home in Houston.

He shot 41.6 percent from deep in 39 games for the Rockets in 2018-19 and then averaged 30.0 minutes per contest and started 47 times this past season. Though his long-range accuracy dipped to 36.3 percent, his true shooting percentage of 57.1 percent remained above the league average.

It may be the case that House wouldn't fit anywhere as well as he does in Houston's system. But he's a regular role-playing starter these days, which is a great find in the last 10 picks of our re-draft.

23. Boston Celtics: Denzel Valentine

Valentine's savvy and mostly highlight-free game was hard enough to evaluate on its own, but injuries have only made that task trickier. After averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 38.6 percent on treys in 2017-18, Valentine seemed on track for a breakout. But he missed the entire 2018-19 campaign and logged just 36 games in 2019-20 before the season screeched to a halt.

Valentine is a great passer for a wing, and he sits at 36.6 percent from distance on 715 career attempts. Those two skills seem legit. If he can stay healthy, we'll see if he can improve on his scoring inside the arc and his perimeter defense. As it is, he's got something to offer as a secondary playmaker and trustworthy shooter.

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Juancho Hernangomez

Like his teammate Malik Beasley, Hernangomez found new life following a February trade to Minnesota. He hit 42.0 percent of his deep attempts in his 14 games with the Wolves, averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds as a starting power forward.

The stretch he offers would play well anywhere, but it'd make an especially significant difference in Philly, where his defensive shortcomings would also matter less with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons erasing mistakes.

This draft is short on frontcourt shooting. Hernangomez, for all his defensive drawbacks, is the most accurate long-range shooter among players 6'9" or taller in the 2016 class.

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Furkan Korkmaz

Considering he won't turn 23 until July, Korkmaz has as much chance to develop as anyone else picked in 2016. Further support for that idea: steady year-over-year improvements to his true shooting percentage, usage rate and box plus-minus over the last three seasons.

There may also be more to his game than three-point shooting, which is all the Sixers asked him to do in 2019-20. The year before, he graded out as a solid passer, ranking in the 73rd percentile in assist rate among wings.

If Korkmaz ever gets a chance to do more than catch and shoot, we might see a more diverse skill set than he's shown to this point. While he's a defensively suspect role player right now, there's a good chance Korkmaz will become something more than that in the coming years.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Thon Maker

Maker, a legit 7-footer with three-point range, was never better than he was in his rookie season. He set career highs in PER (14.0) and long-range accuracy (37.8 percent) while starting 34 games for the Bucks. He, Siakam and Chriss are the only 2016 selections with at least 160 blocks and 130 made threes since entering the league. And it's worth noting that Maker set a new career mark with a 58.2 true shooting percentage in Detroit this past season.

The hype was real for Maker, originally picked 10th. He didn't live up to it, but there's still value in a center who can deter shots at the rim and stretch the floor on the other end.

27. Toronto Raptors: Damion Lee

The Warriors were the worst team in the league during 2019-20, but they were a lot less terrible when Lee was on the floor. His presence upped the Dubs' net rating by 4.7 points, and he was frequently the only wing on the team with any sense of how to move without the ball in a free-flowing offense.

Lee, undrafted and a G League veteran, got a late start to his career. But the 6'5" wing averaged 12.7 points per game and showed the ability to score at all three levels in 36 starts for Golden State this year. This late, a player with Lee's well-rounded offensive game is a no-brainer pick.

28. Phoenix Suns: Georges Niang

He may only average 4.0 points per game for his career, but Niang has shot 41.0 percent or better on threes in each of his last two seasons. Power forwards with that kind of stroke—even those with as few additional skills as Niang has—are tough to find.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick McCaw

McCaw has always appeared tentative on the floor, too concerned with avoiding mistakes to ever really unleash what still seems like considerable skills. At 6'7", he's a wing with a point guard's mentality and the length to harass players at multiple positions.

His career per-36 averages are only 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists, so it's hard to argue a lack of opportunity is the only thing holding him back. That said, McCaw has the frame of a modern combo guard, and the dynastic Warriors thought highly enough of him to start him 30 times over two seasons. The 2018-19 champion Raptors saw enough worth liking to pick him up for their title run.

There's something here, hiding underneath McCaw's hesitance to let loose.

30. Golden State Warriors: Alex Caruso

The Warriors never really had the energetic, highlight-generating fan favorite at the end of their championship benches. This takes care of that.

Caruso isn't here just because he's something of a cult figure. He's a genuinely helpful defensive guard with top-notch block and steal rates, excellent athleticism and a career 37.5 percent success rate from long range. His intensity and ability to impact a game without scoring would play well anywhere.

