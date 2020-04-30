Trae Young's Customized Kicks, Hawks Jersey, Courtside Seats Sell for $90K

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

One fan secured a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young thanks to a $90,000 bid in the All-In Challenge.

Young put up three courtside seats to a Hawks game for auction, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. The winners will get a car service around hot spots in Atlanta before meeting the All-Star in the tunnel at State Farm Arena.

The fans will then get a chance to watch pregame warm-ups on the court and sit alongside Young during the postgame press conference.

To top it all off, the prize includes a game-worn jersey and customized shoes. The starting bid was $15,000.

The proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The auction is part of the All-In Challenge created by Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin. The donations have helped raise more than $26 million to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.