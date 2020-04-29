Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Arrested, Charged with Unlawful Sexual Activity

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested in Jacksonville and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records (via ESPN's Michael DiRocco).

Smith's status in the NFL has been up in the air since last May's announcement that he would not play football in 2019 and instead "get his world in order."

The former Jaguars star was booked into Duval County Jail at 5:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday with bail set at $50,003.

The Jaguars placed Smith on the team's reserve/retired list last July, which would allow him to rejoin the team should he file for reinstatement after taking a sabbatical. According to an Instagram post from Smith in January, the linebacker turned down "a few" offers to return to the field, adding later that he was trying to "get this right" for his kids.

In late November 2019, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reported a police presence at Smith's home in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have maintained distance from Smith since he stepped away from football with only a few teammates having spoken to him at the time of the November incident, per Reid.

A fifth-round pick out of Florida State in 2014, Smith quickly rose to prominence with the Jaguars, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2017 as well as being named second-team All-Pro the same year. Jacksonville wasted no time signing him to a long-term deal that season, handing him a four-year, $45 million extension in October.

Over 76 games with the Jaguars, the linebacker recorded 586 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles while returning four turnovers for touchdowns.