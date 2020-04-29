Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman Headline Patriots' All-Decade Team

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New England Patriots announced their 2010s All-Decade Team Wednesday, featuring some of the best players in the NFL at their positions.

Tom Brady was the easy choice at quarterback, earning his second straight selection on the All-Decade Team after also being a part of the group in the 2000. Guard Logan Mankins, wide receiver Wes Welker and defensive lineman Vince Wilfork also earned the distinction in both decades.

Bill Belichick was honored as the top coach in both decades as well, although he was the only head coach for New England in this time.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and receiver Julian Edelman were also clear calls for the 2010's team.

There were 16 unanimous selections on the 28-person squad, likely including the players who were also on the NFL's All-Decade Team like Brady, Mankins and Gronkowski. Chandler Jones and Stephen Gostkowski were also on the NFL's squad, although Jones has spent half of his eight-year career with the Arizona Cardinals.

There might have been more debate at positions like running back, where James White was chosen despite never leading the team in rushing. The versatile player has been a reliable pass-catcher during his career and has been a part of three Super Bowl teams, but only once did he have more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in a season.

His production was still enough to get a nod over alternatives like LeGarrette Blount, Stevan Ridley and BenJarvus Green-Ellis.

Jamie Collins was also an interesting omission despite 4.5 strong seasons with the Patriots.

Here is a full look at the roster chosen by a 27-person panel consisting of reporters, alumni and staff.

Offense

QB - Tom Brady

RB - James White

FB - James Develin

WR - Julian Edelman

WR - Wes Welker

TE - Rob Gronkowski

FLEX - Danny Amendola

OT - Nate Solder

OT - Sebastian Vollmer

OG - Logan Mankins

OG - Joe Thuney

C - David Andrews

Defense

DE - Chandler Jones

DE - Trey Flowers

DT - Vince Wilfork

DT - Lawrence Guy

OLB - Rob Ninkovich

OLB - Kyle Van Noy

ILB - Dont'a Hightower

ILB - Jerod Mayo

CB - Stephon Gilmore

CB - Malcolm Butler

S - Devin McCourty

S - Patrick Chung

Special Teams

K - Stephen Gostkowski

P - Ryan Allen

RET - Julian Edelman

ST - Matthew Slater