Yadier Molina 'Willing' to Enter Free Agency If Cardinals Don't Extend Contract

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said in January he was committed to playing for the team as long as they wanted him and if they didn't want him he'd retire.

"If the Cardinals want me that's the only team I want to play for," Molina told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "So, it's still like that too. If they want me. If they want to move apart, that's it for me."

A lot has changed since then.

During a Wednesday phone conversation with ESPN's Marly Rivera, Molina said the COVID-19 pandemic has altered his thinking and opened his mind to finishing his playing career elsewhere if it comes to that:

"I previously said that, if it wasn't with St. Louis, that I would go home. If we were unable to come to an extension agreement, that I would retire. But the situation with this pandemic has changed everything. Right now, I'm thinking of playing two more years.

"Obviously, St. Louis is my first option. But if they don't sign me, then I'm willing to go into free agency. This situation has changed my mentality and all I want to do is play."

Major League Baseball's Opening Day was scheduled for March 26 before the pandemic forced the league to delay the 2020 season on March 12.

"Before this terrible situation happened, I thought there was a 50/50 chance that the 2020 campaign would be my last," Molina added. "Not now. The most important thing right now is people's health and getting past this pandemic. It's a very difficult situation. After we accomplish that, after we're able to start the 2020 season, then I'd like to have that conversation."

The 37-year-old has one year remaining on his three-year, $60 million deal. The Cardinals owe Molina $20 million in base salary for 2020, per Spotrac.

