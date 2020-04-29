Lynn Bowden Talks Derek Carr, Raiders' New Stadium, Top All-Time WRs in B/R AMA

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Henry Ruggs III headlined the Las Vegas Raiders' 2020 NFL Draft class, but another rookie wide receiver has the potential to impact the offense just as much as the former Alabama star.

Lynn Bowden was selected No. 80 overall in the third round by the Raiders after a unique college career. He spent time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver at the University of Kentucky.

Bowden led all FBS players with 7.9 yards per carry in 2019 after leading the Wildcats with 745 receiving yards the previous year.

Before Bowden begins his journey through the NFL as a member of the Raiders, the Ohio native took part in a B/R AMA to answer questions about his new team, teammates and his list of the best wide receivers of all-time.

@Not_RudyGobert: Who are you most excited to play with on the Raiders?

Derek Carr. Great QB. Ready to explore the league.

@AndrewMayer777: Who was the first Raider to reach out to you?

Coach Gruden. Derek Carr called me right after I got drafted.

At first I didn't know who it was, I was caught up in noise and background, then I realized. So I had to call him back—that's my QB calling.

@bradhyphy: Stadium you are looking forward to playing in the most?

Our new stadium in Vegas.

@babyiraq3: Who are your top 5 best wide receivers of all time?

Jerry Rice. Randy Moss. TO. That's all I got for you.

@JCTheLit: What excites you most about Jon Gruden?

I can tell what type of coach he is, I know what he's doing, he'll put me in the right places at the right time.

@MrFunFact: What was your favorite moment at Kentucky?

Being Virginia Tech, throwing a pass in the game.

@Chickfilaisbetta: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A. The chicken is better.

@flyeaglesfly_05: You can break anyone's ankles. Who do you choose and why?

Tyrann Mathieu because he's already got the name "Honey Badger". Got to prove myself.

@StephMessi: What WR did you idolize growing up?

I was a RB, so I idolized LaDainian Tomlinson.

@JackPail: Who do you most model your game after?

It was hard because it was in sections...when I moved to QB, was watching Mariota, Lamar.

@Grucci: When did you start playing football and why?

When I was four years old, started right outside my grandma's house. Older cousins used to be out there, so I had to be out there.

@SportFanBeast: Which team do you go for in the NBA?

Whatever team LeBron's on. The Heat was my team, but I'm a LeBron fan.

@SportFanBeast: What is your favorite movie?

Lion King.

@AFinkelstein: MJ or LeBron?

LeBron, out the gate.

@TRUEFACTS: What is your favorite song right now?

Lonely Child by YoungBoy.

@J27LA: Favorite rapper of all time or top 5?

Lil Boosie. YoungBoy. Moneybagg. Wayne. Probably just four.

@NBL21_bombasquad: Playing for Kentucky did you feel overshadowed because it is a basketball school?

Nope. I feel like when we got there we did a good job of changing everything around...it was all love for the football side.

@rock__man: How did they decide to put you in at QB after the other guys got hurt?

Talked to the coach right after the South Carolina game, my first try at QB, they went along with it.

@DontTestEddie: What is your favorite hobby?

Playing Fortnite.

@JailBird: What football position do you prefer?

Whatever position that gets the ball in my hands a lot, but I love QB.

@aakash: Favorite video game?

Fortnite.

@jishuaaa2: Coke or Pepsi?

Pepsi.

@jonahtj7: How good did it feel beating Florida?

Felt great. My first college career touchdown.

@UKDINGER17: What was your favorite non-football moment at Kentucky?

Coach dancing in our meetings.

@Not_RudyGobert: What's your go-to quarantine snack?

I get pound cakes made all the time.

@nikesonmyfeet: What number are you gonna wear?

26 or 33 depending on which one's open. I just gotta get a RB number.

Universal AMA Questions



What is your favorite game or play of your career?

The pass at Virginia Tech, the last play.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

The Lion Sleeps Tonight, I listen to it a lot.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

Some millions, trillions maybe.

The Raiders put an emphasis on speed and playmakers in this draft. Ruggs ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.27 seconds) to give Derek Carr a weapon who can stretch the field.

Bowden is a Swiss Army knife who makes plays wherever he lines up on offense. The 22-year-old had more rushing touchdowns (13) than Wildcats had passing touchdowns (nine) and averaged 24.4 yards on nine kick returns last season.