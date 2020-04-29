Bam Adebayo: 'Right Now, My Mindset' Is to Finish NBA Career with Heat

Nick Wass/Associated Press

No one knows what the future holds, but Bam Adebayo sees himself finishing his career with the Miami Heat.

In an Instagram Live interview Monday with iHeartRadio's Ashley Nicole (h/t Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald), Adebayo was asked if he considers himself a "Heat lifer." He responded:

"Right now, my mindset is yes because I can't dictate the future. If I could, I would like to stay here like [Udonis Haslem]. But you never know what happens in the future. Everybody just knew [Dwyane Wade] was a lifer until he left because of situational reasons. You never know. But for me, I feel like I am. I feel like I would want to be a part of [one] organization like UD did just because I look up to UD."

Adebayo is in his third NBA season, and the Heat will be eligible to offer him a long-term contract extension this offseason.

