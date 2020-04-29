Ron Rivera: Redskins Were Offered 1st-Round Pick for Trent Williams Last Season

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday there was an "opportunity" for the team to receive a first-round draft pick for offensive tackle Trent Williams ahead of last season's NFL trade deadline.

Rivera, who was hired by the Redskins in January, discussed the situation during an appearance The Team 980 Radio in Washington, D.C.

"There was an opportunity, from what I was told, that last year just before the trade deadline—he was worth a first-round pick," Rivera said. "But for whatever reason, the deal was never done. And because he didn't play for the year somehow that number changed."

Washington traded Williams to the San Francisco 49ers during last week's draft in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round selection.

