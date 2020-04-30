Stone Cold Blows Up DX Express and the Most Outlandish Stunts in WWE History

1 of 10

Braun Strowman is really big and really strong.

If you didn't already know that, WWE Creative was hellbent on reminding you on the April 10, 2017, episode of Raw. Having savagely attacked Roman Reigns, he headed backstage to the arena's parking garage and proceeded to tip over the ambulance The Big Dog had been put in.

It was the first display of his rage-fueled power, but not the last.

That moment, which established The Monster Among Men as a legitimate main event maniac, was proceeded by the demolition of a TV production truck the following year and the tipping of Mr. McMahon's limousine in January 2019.

In hindsight, it appears as though every time Strowman needs to be heated up, he pushes over some sort of massive vehicle. It works, thus the repeated return of that particular angle.

Still, it all started with that vital moment in the Strowman-Reigns storyline, one that upped the intensity and ensured fans would accept the monstrous competitor in that role.