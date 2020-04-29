WWE MITB Participant to Be Decided by Gauntlet Match After Apollo Crews Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The final participant in the men's ladder match at next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will determined by a Last Chance Gauntlet match.

It was announced Wednesday on WWE's The Bump that the gauntlet match will take place on Monday's episode of Raw.

A spot opened up in the match Monday after Apollo Crews injured his knee during a United States Championship match against Andrade. Crews was shown on crutches later in the show, and WWE announced that he had been pulled from May 10 event.

Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin and Daniel Bryan are currently set to be part of the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. The fifth spot will be determined during Friday's episode of SmackDown when Dolph Ziggler and Otis battle in a qualifying match.

While WWE did not announce who will be part of the gauntlet match on Raw, it stands to reason that Austin Theory, Murphy and MVP could all be involved since each of them lost a qualifying match on Raw in recent weeks.

The match also figures to included other Superstars, one of whom could be Andrade because of the role he played in Crews getting injured.

This year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be unlike any other, as the men's and women's ladder matches will occur at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The participating Superstars will be tasked with battling their way from the ground floor to the roof in order to secure the Money in the Bank contract.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to run shows without fans and primarily them to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the WWE Creative team has come up with some outside-the-box ideas.

It started at WrestleMania 36 with the Boneyard match pitting The Undertaker against AJ Styles and the Firefly Funhouse match involving John Cena and Bray Wyatt. Since both cinematic experiences were so well received, WWE decided to double down at Money in the Bank.

Since there is no clear favorite for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, it stands to reason that the winner of Monday's gauntlet could have a legitimate chance to win at Money in the Bank and take a big step toward eventually becoming a world champion.

