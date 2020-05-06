Every UEFA Champions League Final You Can Watch Free on B/R Live

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

The U.S. home of the Champions League has a shiny new centerpiece. On B/R Live, fans can now watch full replays of 10 Champions League finals since 1999, all free. The finals are from 2019, 2018, 2017, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2008, 2005 and 1999. These are complete match replays, from the UCL anthem to the trophy lift.

In addition to these 10 matches, B/R Live also has classic specials for Champions League finals from 1993-2018. These specials feature extended match highlights and analysis of each of those finals, which are all of the ones played under the Champions League banner. To see all of the UCL Finals specials and stream the first episode on B/R Live, go here.

Below, you can find short match summaries and highlights for the 10 full finals on B/R Live as well as direct links to stream them free.

Champions League Finals

2019 Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur | Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

After heartbreak in the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool returns to the final stage of the competition and this time completes the mission. In an all-English final against Cinderella squad Tottenham Hotspur, the Reds score an early penalty courtesy of Mohamed Salah then hold steady until Divock Origi seals the win with a late goal.

2018 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool | Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

Speaking of the 2018 final, Real Madrid wins an unprecedented third Champions League trophy in a row and fourth in five seasons in a match defined by controversy, goalkeeper blunders and one of the best goals in UCL final history. The controversy arrives when a Sergio Ramos tackle forces Liverpool star Salah off with an injury just 30 minutes into the scoreless affair. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema pounces on an error by Reds keeper Loris Karius to open the scoring six minutes into the second half. And Gareth Bale hits a stunning bicycle kick from the top of the box to give Real the lead for good on its way to a 3-1 victory.

2017 Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus | Millenium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

Real Madrid becomes the first team in UEFA Champions League history to win the competition in back-to-back seasons. Cristiano Ronaldo opens the scoring in the 20th minute before Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic equalizes with a stunning overhead kick. But the Spanish club's firepower is too much in the second half, as Ronaldo scores again and Los Blancos roll to their third UCL trophy in four years.

2014 Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (extra time) | Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

A thrilling final between city rivals delivers Real Madrid its long-awaited 10th European title, La Decima. Atletico Madrid grabs the lead just after the half-hour mark then digs in, holding on for dear life. But Sergio Ramos, in the now-iconic minute of 90+3, heads home the tying goal. Atletico has nothing left, physically or emotionally, in extra time, and Real takes advantage, pouring in three more goals to win the title.

2013 Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund | Wembley Stadium, London, England

In an all-German final, Bayern Munich bounces back from its devastating loss in penalties the year before to Chelsea, claiming its fifth Champions League trophy. All three goals of the match come in the second half. Bayern's Mario Mandzukic hits the opener, but Ilkay Gundogan brings Dortmund level with a penalty only eight minutes later. Arjen Robben etches himself into Bayern lore with the dramatic title winner in the 89th minute.

2011 Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United | Wembley Stadium, London, England

In a rematch of the 2009 final, this edition at Wembley Stadium ends with a similar result. Both Barcelona and Manchester United were vying for their fourth Champions League trophy and a season double after winning their leagues, and it was the Catalan club which would grab it. In dominating fashion, Barcelona uses goals from Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa to win, as Messi vaults himself into the echelon of the best players in the world.

2009 Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United | Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Speaking of the 2009 final, Barcelona's win over Manchester United in Rome was its third Champions League victory and marked the passing of the torch from one era of dominance to another. Samuel Eto'o scores the first goal 10 minutes into the match, and Lionel Messi seals the win, his first UCL title, with one of his own in the 70th minute. The triumph completes a historic treble for the club, becoming the first Spanish team to accomplish the feat and setting up Messi's now illustrious career.

2008 Manchester United 1-1 (6-5 penalties) Chelsea | Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia

An all-English classic takes place, with Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for United evened out by Chelsea's Frank Lampard in the final minute of the first half. After no more goals in the second half or extra time, the match goes to penalties and ultimately reaches sudden death, at which time Manchester United prevails 6-5.

2005 Liverpool 3-3 (3-2 penalties) AC Milan | Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

The "Miracle of Istanbul" creates Liverpool legends. AC Milan led 3-0 after one half, but the Reds storm back in the second, scoring three goals in a wild six-minute stretch, one each from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso. The final reaches extra time and ultimately penalties, with Liverpool winning the shootout 3-2 to complete the iconic comeback.

1999 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich | Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain

Manchester United defeats Bayern Munich in a match that has early action and late drama. Mario Basler scores in the sixth minute for Bayern, which holds the lead all the way until second-half stoppage time, when Manchester United scores not once, but twice, with current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hitting the winner.

