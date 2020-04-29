10 WWE Superstars Who Found a Second Life Thanks to the Attitude Era

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The Attitude Era was one of the most popular periods in pro wrestling. Superstars were breaking the barriers to become mainstream celebrities and new fans were flocking to Monday Night Raw to see what all of the hype was about.

The late '90s and early 2000s were a wildly different time than today. In some ways, the Attitude Era was a good thing. The business thrived, more people became interested in the product, new Superstars rose to the top and many memorable moments were created.

It was also bad in a lot of ways. Women were often objectified on a weekly basis, which makes going back and watching some of those old episodes cringe-inducing, especially when you know those women were great wrestlers who deserved better opportunities than pillow fights.

Still, many Superstars not only found fame during this time, but plenty of people also received a second chance to reinvent themselves.

Let's look at some of the people who helped change the trajectory of their career by changing their character during the Attitude Era.