10 Underrated Stars from WWE's Attitude Era Who Deserved Bigger Pushes

Ivory had what many would have dreamed of during the Attitude Era: a sustained, monthslong run working opposite Chyna in a fairly hot storyline. The women's champion at the time, she was a genuinely hated heel who would incite jeers in any arena she entered. She is also a WWE Hall of Famer, making the argument that she could have been better utilized during that particular period difficult.

But not an impossible one.

Ivory was one of the rare women who could work during the Attitude Era. A veteran of GLOW, she also understood how important character work was. On top of it all, as she demonstrated during her time with The Right to Censor, she could talk.

Instead of someone who was thrown together in tag matches with Crash Holly to face the more prioritized Trish Stratus and Val Venis or left to compete on C-level shows like Sunday Night Heat or Jakked, she should have had a much higher-profile on shows than she did.

She had an attitude, she had flare and she was not above competing in the more gimmicky matches the other women found themselves in, as evidenced by her mud wrestling with Miss Kitty on SmackDown in September 1999.

Ivory was arguably the most complete female talent WWE had at the time and to see her utilized so sparingly between her initial women's title push and her run with The RTC, and thereafter, is highly disappointing.