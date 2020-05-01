Predicting How Strowman vs Wyatt Universal Title Feud Will Play out from MITB on

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The rivalry between Universal champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt has picked up steam in recent weeks on SmackDown, and it will soon lead to a match at Money in the Bank, although that likely won't be the end of their feud.

WWE has been careful to say that Strowman is facing Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank rather than The Fiend. If that holds true, then it is difficult to envision Wyatt winning the match. The only time the Firefly Funhouse version of Wyatt has wrestled thus far was a match against The Miz at TLC last year, and Wyatt barely managed to pull off the win.

Given the fact that Strowman is booked to be a dominant force, having him lose to an unproven entity like the regular version of Wyatt would derail his momentum and likely prove to be a poor booking decision overall.

With that in mind, The Monster Among Men figures to beat Wyatt at Money in the Bank. With the loss, The Fiend will emerge from within Wyatt, which will set the stage for a rematch of sorts with Strowman facing The Fiend at Extreme Rules.

Extreme Rules would be the perfect place for The Fiend to re-emerge, as he and Strowman could have an all-out brawl with the benefit of weapons and anything else they can possibly think of.

Not only would that environment allow Strowman and The Fiend to have the best match possible, but it would also protect Strowman to some degree since his loss could come as a result of The Fiend doing something sadistic such as hitting him with an oversized mallet.

While WWE could conceivably pivot at that point and have someone else step up to challenge The Fiend for the Universal title, there is so much history between Strowman and Wyatt that it would feel like a missed opportunity if there is no Firefly Funhouse match during their rivalry.

The Firefly Funhouse match between Wyatt and John Cena at WrestleMania 36 was universally praised, and it immediately led fans to wonder who the next Firefly Funhouse match could involve.

Strowman broke into WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family, and Wyatt has made sure to mention that often in recent weeks. Given all they have done together, there would be plenty of content and material available to create a compelling Firefly Funhouse match.

The big blow-off to the feud should come at SummerSlam in a Firefly Funhouse match, and given that it is Wyatt's specialty, he will prevail in that match to retain the title and then move on to his next challenge, which could be Roman Reigns, provided he is back by then.

