UFC News: Updates on Justin Gaethje's UFC2 49 Prep and More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC's May 9 return has forced plenty of fighters into unusual training circumstances as they navigate local restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Gaethje is no exception as he prepares for his interim lightweight title fight against Tony Ferguson. Fortunately, Gaethje had some good karma on his side.

Back in 2018, as Beneil Dariush was getting ready to face Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver, Gaethje offered his fellow lightweight a spot to train near his current residence. Now Dariush is paying that kindness back.

Dariush and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman both made their way back to Colorado recently to help Gaethje get ready for UFC 249. While he's been recovering from a torn MCL without surgery, Dariush was able to get in the octagon a bit with Gaethje and help coach his friend.

“I was trying to mimic him, I was trying to be similar to Tony,” Dariush told Farah Hannoun and John Morgan of MMA Junkie. “Obviously we (have) somewhat same body type. We have somewhat of the same skill set. I have good jiu-jitsu. I can throw punches in bunches if necessary. I can switch stances. So I was doing all of that, and I was trying to keep a high pace. But in terms of pace, I think Usman was the guy who really put the pace on.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘What the heck, Justin is a machine, man.’ And I made sure to get into the positions that are most uncomfortable for Justin. I made sure to go out there and do everything awkward and do everything with a surprise, and Justin just kind of walked through everything, including training with Kamaru. I was really impressed.”

Dariush came away with a unanimous decision over Moises at Fight Night 139. He's hoping that karma carries over as well.

As Gaethje continues his preparations, lightweight Kevin Lee is getting ready to place his career on hold.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native told ESPN's Marc Raimondi he'll be undergoing surgery to repair a torn left ACL on Thursday in Las Vegas, which is likely to keep him off of fight cards until 2021. The surgery will cost him a minimum of six months training time, but Lee told ESPN he wants to "push it" during his rehab.

"It used to mean being out a year," Lee said. "They've gotten better with the technology and the [physical therapy], so it might even be sooner. I don't know."

Lee fought on UFC's final card before the coronavirus pandemic and ESPN pressured company president Dana White to stand down from hosting planned events. At UFC Brasilia on March 14, Lee fell to Charles Oliveira via third-round submission.

Whether or not his injury occurred at the time is up for debate and Lee isn't saying.

"Honestly, not even doing anything that was totally out of the ordinary," Lee said April 17 on The Luke Thomas Show via Raimondi. "I mean, I'm not going to say specifically how it happened because of insurance, you know. But, it wasn't something totally out of the ordinary. I think I may have been affected by this whole virus and s--- more than I think. For some reason, I've been overly fatigued and my body isn't feeling great. I zigged when I should have zagged and heard a pop pretty loud. Since then I'm unable to move it much."

Lee will turn 28 before he's likely able to fight again. After three losses in his last four bouts, it remains to be seen who he'll be in line to face whenever he returns.