Report: NCAA Working Group to Suggest Allowing Athletes to Profit Off NIL

A working group is expected to propose recommendations to the NCAA Board of Governors that will allow student-athletes to pursue NIL (name, image and likeness) opportunities.

ESPN's Dan Murphy broke the news Tuesday, noting that the working group planned to make those suggestions to the board in a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Per the reported recommendations, athletes could "make money by modeling apparel" if it does not contain any school symbols or marks. They could also make money from advertisements and hire an agent for marketing possibilities.

Athletes could not, however, promote products in conflict with NCAA rules, including gambling operations and banned substances.

Athletes also would have to fully disclose endorsement contract details with their respective athletic departments. They would not be allowed to mention their school in ads, either.

Per Murphy, the NCAA typically votes on and enacts rule changes in January, so it has nine months to review the working group recommendations. However, Murphy noted the board of governor can enact policies "at other times if deemed necessary."



Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East commissioner Val Ackerman co-lead the working group, which the NCAA Board of Directors created to discover "a way to open more opportunities for athletes to make money while also maintaining a clear distinction between college sports and professional leagues."

In addition, NCAA president Mark Emmert said he wants to work with Congress regarding federal rules that can be created on a uniform basis for student-athletes regarding NIL opportunities.



Murphy also noted the working group recommendations do not involve athletes becoming employees of their respective schools, an idea that's being deemed a "non-starter."