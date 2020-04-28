Drew McIntyre Gifts WWII Veteran Tom Moore WWE Title Belt for 100th Birthday

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has gifted Captain Tom Moore a title belt to honor the World War II veteran for his 100th birthday.

Moore began walking 100 laps around his garden as a way to raise money for the United Kingdom's National Health Service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He originally hoped to generate £1,000 for NHS Charities Together. Within a week of launching the fundraiser, the total climbed to more than £17 million and has risen to £29 million.

"He is a true hero who stepped up when his country called in World War II, and who stepped up again today with the same selfless courage and determination to help others," McIntyre said of Moore to Metro's Alistair McGeorge.

McIntyre became the WWE Champion for the first time when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.