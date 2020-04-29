Stone Cold vs. the Rock: B/R Roundtable Decides Who Was the Attitude Era's Best

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The Attitude Era of WWE bred stars the likes of which most promotions could only dream of, making household names out of castoffs and rookies, but none rose to the level of popularity and stardom as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock.

Those men, genuine icons in an industry full of mere mortals, defined the era while achieving fame and fortune.

Austin, the anti-authority hellraiser who would not hesitate to drive a Zamboni into an arena if it meant kicking the evil Mr. McMahon's ass.

Rock, the charismatic third-generation competitor with a penchant for trash talk and laying the smackdown.

They headlined WrestleManias, made millions and achieved a level of fame considered inconceivable by most in their profession. All while revolutionizing what it meant to be a star in sports entertainment, their stars forever linked thanks to the numerous matches, angles, segments and vignettes in which they appeared together.

Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston (Austin) and Chris Mueller (Rock) sat down to discuss the industry giants and their defining matches and moments in an attempt to crown one the undisputed king of the Attitude Era.

Who emerged victoriously and why? Find out now with this look back at two Superstars most deserving of placement on wrestling's Mount Rushmore.