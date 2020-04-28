Stephen A.: NBA Has Discussed Play-In Tournament for Playoff Seeds amid COVID-19

John Salangsang/Associated Press

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Tuesday he believes the NBA will return in early July, and the league has discussed a potential play-in tournament for the last two seeds in each conference.

Smith made his comments based on conversations with players, executives and agents around the league, all of whom are motivated to finish the 2019-20 season—provided there is not another spike in coronavirus cases around the country.

The NBA has maintained it will heed the advice of medical professionals when deciding whether to resume the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.