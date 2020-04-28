Zion Williamson Will Win an MVP Award If He Stays Healthy, Says Unnamed NBA HC

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Lofty expectations come with going No. 1 overall in the NBA draft.

So, it's unsurprising that an anonymous NBA head coach projected New Orleans Pelicans 2019 top overall pick Zion Williamson to win a league MVP award at some point in his career.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps surveyed 20 people in and around the NBA about whether Williamson, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic or Trae Young is better to build a franchise around.

"I'm only taking Luka because of health concerns about Zion," a Western Conference coach told Bontemps. "If [Zion's] healthy, I think he'll win an MVP. That's how good I think he is."

Bontemps' survey resulted in 17 first-place votes and 77 total votes for Dallas' Doncic, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, while Williamson landed 11 second-place votes and 52 votes overall. Morant, who went second overall behind Williamson to Memphis, came in third with 47 votes. Atlanta Hawks All-Star point guard Young garnered 24 votes to finish last.

