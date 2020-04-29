Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Linda Holliday Explains Viral Video of Dog Nike

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Nike, the dog owned by Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday, became the star of the 2020 NFL draft thanks to some conveniently placed treats.

Appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast (h/t ESPN's Mike Reiss), Holliday explained why Nike was patiently waiting near Belichick's laptop during the second night of the draft:

"Nantucket's got very strict rules about who is coming to the island, so I worked with the Patriots IT people and I said, 'Teach me, I'll do lighting. I'll do IT. I'll do it all.

"So I'm doing lighting, and next thing I know, Bill had a couple of treats that were left over near his laptop, and he stepped away from the table. And all of a sudden, he looks and goes, 'Look at the table.' There's Nike just sitting there waiting patiently, and he knew his treats were there. So that's what prompted him getting up to the table, and he was just waiting patiently for the word to take his treats."

As the New England Patriots and 31 other teams were busy adding talent to their roster with the hope of winning a Super Bowl next season, social media became obsessed with Nike's presence at Belichick's laptop.

The story also had a happy ending because Belichick, perhaps pleased with the information his dog provided as the Patriots were making a selection, rewarded Nike with one of his treats.

This has been a difficult offseason for New England due to the loss of Tom Brady. Nike won't turn everything around for the franchise, but the good boy was able to bring a smile to the Patriots fans watching the draft.