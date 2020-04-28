Shaquille O'Neal 3-on-3 Pick-Up Game Sells for $60K at All in Challenge Auction

Larry Busacca/Associated Press

One lucky bidder—and four of their friends—will get a chance to show Shaq their three-on-three skills after paying $60,000 to play with the Hall of Famer as part of the All-In Challenge on Fanatics.

The bidding ended at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday. Bids began at $5,000 and drew 34 bids overall before finalizing at the $60,000 total.

Here is a description of the auction from the Fanatics website:

He goes by Superman, the Big Diesel, and about a dozen other self-proclaimed nicknames that he came up with over the years. But all you need to know is - it's Shaq. The living legend is inviting ONE winner and 4 of their friends to the hardcourt for the most physically daunting pickup game you can imagine. Shaquille O'Neal has gone ALL-IN, and he'll dust off those massive sneakers of his for a game of 3-on-3 with you and four (4) others. Don't worry, you and your buddies won't have to draw straws to decide who has to check Shaq in the post. Each of you will get the chance, because Shaq will be switching teams to keep things fair. After all, he's a 4-time NBA champion, 3-time Finals MVP and on almost everybody's GOAT short list. You probably won't have the size advantage against the 7-foot-2 Goliath, so make sure you work on those finesse moves before hitting the court.

All proceeds from the auction will go to COVID-19 relief, benefiting Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

O'Neal is among the numerous celebrities who pledged their time and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for the All-In Challenge. More than $23 million has already been raised as of Tuesday night.

There have been more than one million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 58,000 deaths in the United States.