Chargers Would've Drafted Tua Tagovailoa If Dolphins Picked Herbert, Says GM

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

One of the late rumors in the 2020 NFL draft had the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Tua Tagovailoa in the first round if he made it past the Miami Dolphins.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco confirmed on Tuesday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show that the former Alabama star would have been the team's pick if the Dolphins took Justin Herbert at No. 5:

There was speculation that the Dolphins could go with Herbert because of concerns about Tagovailoa's health and long-term durability.

B/R's Matt Miller wrote earlier this month that Dolphins officials weren't convinced Tagovailoa was the team's best option and Herbert had more fans in their draft room.

In the same article, Miller noted that the Chargers would likely "draft whichever quarterback the Dolphins don't."

Once Miami selected Tagovailoa with the fifth pick, the Chargers made Herbert their quarterback of the future by taking him No. 6 overall.

Los Angeles had an opening at quarterback after allowing Philip Rivers to leave as a free agent. Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick are currently the only quarterbacks under contract to the Chargers.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that Tyrod Taylor is currently penciled in as the starting quarterback, but "it's a competition" with Herbert to maintain the job when the season begins.