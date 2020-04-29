The Perfect Trades to Land NBA Stars Their Ideal Sidekicks

1 of 5

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks Receive: SG Gary Harris

Denver Nuggets Receive: SG Kevin Huerter, C Dewayne Dedmon

Trae Young is already an All-Star starter at age 21, exhibiting some of the best scoring and passing chops in the NBA. While John Collins is growing into a bona fide second star, his scoring, rebounding and athleticism don't help cover for Young's biggest weakness: defense.

Young ranks dead last in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus (minus-3.12), not just among point guards but among all 503 registered NBA players. His small frame (6'1" with a 6'2" wingspan) is easy for opponents to both shoot over and drive past.

Harris would be the perfect backcourt fit.

A 6'4" guard with a nearly 6'7" wingpsan, Harris is a three-and-D shooting guard who ranks first at his position and 11th overall in DRPM (plus-1.88). He's also in need of a change of scenery since his numbers have regressed after he put up 17.5 points per game on 39.6 percent shooting from three in 2017-18. At age 25, he still fits the Hawks' rebuild and would bring six years of experience to a young Atlanta team.

Harris would space the floor for Young while taking on the toughest defensive assignment every night, allowing him to conserve his energy for the offensive end.

Huerter would give the Nuggets a high-upside 21-year-old shooting guard, one who can put the ball on the floor and create for others even at 6'7". Dedmon would be a quality backup for Nikola Jokic, especially since Mason Plumlee will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

With Harris not playing up to his potential in Denver, moving him for another good, young shooting guard makes sense. And while he isn't a superstar, he'd be a perfect fit next to Young.