Shaquille O'Neal to Pay for Louisville Commit Dexter Rentz's Funeral Expenses

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz, who was killed Saturday after being shot in Orlando, will have his funeral expenses paid for by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Per ESPN's Andrea Adelson, O'Neal reached out to Rentz's family after learning of his death and offered to help out in any way he could.

"Whatever his mom wants," he said. "... This one hurts my heart. It really does. I wish things like this would never go on. It's just so sad, and I want to be able to help his family. I wanted to take care of it."

O'Neal told Adelson he learned about Rentz watching a news report and sought out video of his football highlights from high school.

Speaking to Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel, Rentz's mother, Salisa Rentz Sinclair, said her son was getting ready to drive away from his grandfather's house when shots were fired in an apparent drive-by:

“They [were] at my daddy’s house on Ellese Street, right across the street from, I guess, the apartment house where these guys were shooting. These guys just were doing a drive-by and let off rounds. It hit Dexter, but it was not targeted for Dexter. He got shot on his left side. The guys let off over 15 rounds. … This was all from some rap beef, I guess."

Rentz, 18, verbally committed to Louisville last June and officially signed a letter of intent during the early signing period in December.