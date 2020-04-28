Edwards-Helaire: Patrick Mahomes Picking Me 'Made Me Feel a Little Special'

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

As the hand-picked choice of Patrick Mahomes, new Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is riding high.

Speaking to TMZ Sports about his draft experience in an interview posted Tuesday, Edwards-Helaire said it "made me feel a little special" to have Mahomes push for the reigning Super Bowl champions to select him.

During the Chiefs' call to Edwards-Helaire informing him they were taking him No. 32 overall in the 2020 NFL draft, head coach Andy Reid revealed his superstar quarterback made the decision:

Kansas City's offense has finished in the top five in scoring in each of the past two years and scored 117 points in three playoff wins last season, and the running back's addition is a case of the rich getting richer.

Edwards-Helaire was named to the All-SEC first team in 2019 after helping the LSU Tigers win the national title. The Louisiana native ranked ninth in the FBS with 1,867 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 total touchdowns in 15 games last season.