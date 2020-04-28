Apollo Crews' Injury Setback, What's the Jinder Mahal Plan, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw was a mostly uneventful show with little in the way of storyline development or interesting moments.

The only real noteworthy event was an unfortunate one. Apollo Crews was injured during his United States Championship bout with Andrade, causing WWE to remove him from the Money in the Bank match on May 10.

We also saw Jinder Mahal make his return to Raw in his first match on the red brand in more than a year, while Liv Morgan defeated Ruby Riott in a rematch from last week.

Nia Jax destroyed Shayna Baszler and Asuka, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre signed their WWE title match contract, and the new tag team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander picked up an easy win.

Let's look at some of the more noteworthy moments from this week's Raw.