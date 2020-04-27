Video: Zion Williamson Explains His Reaction to Drake Wearing His HS Jersey

David Sherman/Getty Images

Drake was one of Zion Williamson's original fans.

The New Orleans Pelicans' rookie top overall pick talked with TNT's Ernie Johnson about what it felt like when Drake posted a photo to Instagram of himself wearing Williamson's No. 12 high school jersey in January 2017:

"Whether people know it or not, Drake posted that pic of wearing my jersey before most of the world knew me," Williamson told Johnson. "So, I was just kind of sitting there like, man, I don't know why he wore my jersey, but just thank you for the love and support. It was just crazy at school."

The 19-year-old's profile has grown immensely since then. Williamson leaped into national consciousness during his freshman year at Duke in 2018-19, leading to the Pelicans taking him at No. 1 last summer. He then signed the richest annual shoe deal signed by a rookie in NBA history, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6'6", 284-pound star saw his NBA debut delayed until Jan. 22 after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in late October. Williamson was averaging 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds across 19 starts for New Orleans before the league hit pause on March 11.